Binance USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $20.53 billion and approximately $8.26 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077948 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,517,253,085 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

