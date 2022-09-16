BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $17,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BioAtla Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $8.55 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $319.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $333,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 295,446 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 165.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
