BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Hits $0.0053

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $9.22 million and $139,025.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

