Birdchain (BIRD) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (BIRD) traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $137,997.27 and $25,767.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,743.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00058076 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064761 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

