Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of BGI opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
About Birks Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.