Bismuth Trading 10% Lower This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $977,213.28 and approximately $3,829.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.