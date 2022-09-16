BitBall (BTB) Price Up 23% Over Last Week

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $543,488.02 and $5,793.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

