Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $66.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

