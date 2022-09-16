Bitcoin Asset Self Reported Market Cap Tops $667,663.49 (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Bitcoin Asset has a total market capitalization of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00282573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001090 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

