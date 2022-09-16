Bitcoin Atom Trading 52.3% Higher This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $235.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.