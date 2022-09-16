Bitcoin Confidential Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $149,959.73 and approximately $187.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015118 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

