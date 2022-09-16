Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $403.92 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $23.06 or 0.00115253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00285585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00072403 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

