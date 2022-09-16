Bitcoin Private Price Down 14.3% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002750 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00286890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00115334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.