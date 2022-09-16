BitcoinHD (BHD) One Day Volume Tops $221,719.00

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $678,375.08 and approximately $221,719.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 167.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

