BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $36,290.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,590,522,379 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

