BitCore Price Reaches $0.0654 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $129,245.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00172463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00281967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00742765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00603275 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00262881 BTC.

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is www.bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

