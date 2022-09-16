BitGuild PLAT Price Reaches $0.0011 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $66,476.60 and $44,492.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unidef (U) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About BitGuild PLAT
BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board.
Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.
