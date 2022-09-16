Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Tops $0.0469 on Major Exchanges

Bitrue Coin (BTR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $2.05 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00064836 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00077858 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2021. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

