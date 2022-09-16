BitShares Price Up 5.4% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $33.02 million and $4.51 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007743 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012083 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

