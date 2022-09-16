BitSong (BTSG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.46 Million

BitSong (BTSG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, BitSong has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One BitSong coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSong has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $12,590.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005501 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00078331 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BitSong Profile

BitSong is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 133,822,708 coins and its circulating supply is 78,259,406 coins. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong. The official website for BitSong is bitsong.io.

Buying and Selling BitSong

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports. “

