Bitspawn (SPWN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $321,837.80 and $1,637.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitspawn has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 566.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitspawn Coin Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.
Buying and Selling Bitspawn
