BitTorrent Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $836.34 million and $65,074.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 326.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BitTorrent Coin Profile
BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/token/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars.
