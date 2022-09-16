Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Siebert Williams Shank

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Siebert Williams Shank to $84.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.9 %

Black Hills stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Black Hills has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Black Hills by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Black Hills by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

