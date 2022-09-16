Black Phoenix (BPX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Black Phoenix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Black Phoenix has a market cap of $160,478.76 and approximately $68,638.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Black Phoenix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,806.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005485 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076938 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Black Phoenix

Black Phoenix (CRYPTO:BPX) is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Black Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Black Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.