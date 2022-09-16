BlackCoin Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $849,445.19 and approximately $51.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,607,625 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.