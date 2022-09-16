BlackPool Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,048.00 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. BlackPool has a market cap of $519,673.29 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackPool coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackPool has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 309.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About BlackPool
BlackPool’s launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
Buying and Selling BlackPool
