BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $278.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.