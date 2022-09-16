BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $278.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.43.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.