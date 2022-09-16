Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BGX opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $15.59.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
