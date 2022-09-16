Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGX opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

