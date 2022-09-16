Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:BSL opened at $13.15 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
