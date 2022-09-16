Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BSL opened at $13.15 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $531,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,591,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

