Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 51.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 33.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

