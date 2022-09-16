Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
