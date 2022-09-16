BLink Price Tops $0.0016 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, BLink has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $292,792.63 and approximately $9.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012888 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064850 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00079126 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

