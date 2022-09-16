Blocery Reaches One Day Volume of $107,737.00 (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Blocery has a market cap of $5.33 million and $107,737.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocery Profile

Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,361,106 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery.

Blocery Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

