Blockburn (BURN) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $29,189.66 and $8.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockburn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockburn has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026516 BTC.
Blockburn Profile
BURN is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io.
Blockburn Coin Trading
