Bloom (BLT) Trading Down 38.3% Over Last Week

Bloom (BLT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Bloom has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $165.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bloom Profile

Bloom is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

