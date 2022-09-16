Bluzelle Price Reaches $0.0836 (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $28.49 million and $8.68 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 236.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

