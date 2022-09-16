BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$11.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

AYA stock opened at C$7.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.89. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$786.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.