Bolivarcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $52,612.86 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bolivarcoin alerts:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000302 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,735,297 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolis.info. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bolivarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bolivarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.