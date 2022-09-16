Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 29.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,956.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,910.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,046.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

