Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Trading Down 5.8%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.42. 2,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Boozt AB (publ) Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

