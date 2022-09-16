BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

