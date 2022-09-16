BoringDAO (BORING) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.31 Million

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $331,433.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO deploys a series of decentralized bridges – or tunnels – designed to allow users to safely move their Bitcoin & other crypto assets between Ethereum & different blockchains to maximize the utilization rate of crypto assets in DeFi world.”

