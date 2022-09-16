Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.