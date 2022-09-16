Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bottomline Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

