botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.51 Million

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, botXcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $40.51 million and $13,738.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin’s genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,642,342 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

