Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,400 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

BOX Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.