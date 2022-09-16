BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get BP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($98,115.03). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £369.82 ($446.86). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($98,115.03). Insiders purchased a total of 20,255 shares of company stock worth $8,226,633 in the last three months.

BP Stock Performance

BP Increases Dividend

LON BP opened at GBX 456.55 ($5.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a market capitalization of £85.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 296.94 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 418.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 403.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.17%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.