bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

BPOSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

bpost NV/SA Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of BPOSY opened at $6.08 on Friday. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

