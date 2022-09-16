Brasada Capital Management LP Has $768,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,056,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PRU opened at $92.54 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.