Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,000 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.