Brasada Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust grew its holdings in Visa by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 19,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

